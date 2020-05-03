AllKnicks
Knicks Roundup 5/3: Knicks to Interview Hammon For Coaching Position?

Kris Pursiainen

Well known Knicks beat reporter Marc Berman put out a "Knicks mailbag" yesterday morning, which you can find here on the New York Post. In this mailbag, Berman addressed questions from readers from topics ranging from LeBron James being a Knick in the future (Berman didn't rule it out...), to Julius Randle's playstyle, to the Knicks potentially being the first ever NBA team to hire a female head coach. 

Berman even addressed a question regarding the alleged replacement of the loyal Madison Square Garden patrons with tourists and "wealthy Manhattanites" just looking for something to do. This question (and its answer) stood out to me because Berman pointed out that the daily average will drop for a fourth straight season once the 2020 season is concluded. He also added that the Knicks drew their smallest home crowd in nearly 13 years against Utah in early March; while I agree that this is at least partially attributable to the controversy with Spike Lee at the time, I believe that at least some fans skipped out on that night's action because they were anticipating the coronavirus and its rapid spread. 

Knicks SI's own Alex Wolfe posted what is essentially a preview of his upcoming piece for the site here on Twitter. I thought what Alex posted would be useful for all Knicks fans to see mostly because when fans look at Alex's projected roster, they could be looking at something that is pretty close to what they end up seeing on the court next season. Personally, I would prefer signing Van Vleet to a deal like the one Alex mocked up to trading a young player or any sort of draft capital to Oklahoma City for Chris Paul.

Lastly, something I had to feature, the Knicks got some media love from Overtime today with this video from an RJ Barrett workout. The Knicks are seldom praised by media outlets without a specific team to focus on, so seeing our prized rookie's dunks get displayed is certainly something positive in comparison to the media coverage of the Knicks' draft picks of the past. 

