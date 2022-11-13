The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

NOV 13 KYRIE'S GOT SOME WORK TO DO

The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.

According to Nets owner Joe Tsai, it looks like it could still be a while before Irving returns, but that might be a bad thing for Brooklyn based on how it has played with his distractions being gone.

"He still has work to do," Tsai told the New York Post. "He has to show people he's sorry. What’s important — and what people miss — is he only apologized after he was suspended.”

NOV 11 BARRETT, BRUNSON LEAD KNICKS PAST PISTONS

The Knicks climbed back to .500 on Friday night as they defeated the Pistons at Madison Square Garden, 121-112. RJ Barrett led the way with 30 points on 10-17 shooting from the field, and Jalen Brunson poured in 26 on 8-16 shooting to go with seven assists.

New York has been inconsistent at times this season, but when the team is clicking, it looks really good and shows potential for what could come down the line when and if a superstar is acquired via trade. After seeing how hot the Cleveland Cavaliers have started out, perhaps the Knicks wish they would've gotten Donovan Mitchell when they had the opportunity.

