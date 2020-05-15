AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/15: LaVar Willing LaMelo to New York, Knicks SI Tankathon Champion, and More

Chris Molicki

-LaVar Ball is doing his best to help the Knicks. Ball went on the Load Management podcast Wednesday and said that he wanted his son LaMelo to be a Knick. Marc Berman of The New York Post also reported that some sources think LaMelo's inner circle would try to push him toward New York. This is all well and good, but the Knicks are currently set to pick sixth, and Ball is in consideration for the first overall pick. Perhaps Leon Rose decides to move up if he's truly set on Ball, but a lot of stars would have to align in order for LaMelo to call the Garden home. LaVar spoke Lonzo Ball to the Lakers into existence, and he's trying to do it again with his youngest son.

-We have crowned the winner of the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon Tournament—it's me! In a battle between several current Knicks, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock were just bad enough to get my team a two-point loss and a title over Alex Wolfe's team led by Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton. You can read more about the matchup, along with highlights and box scores here. The Knicks have been losing for a long time, and I just put on a clinic of how to be bad. Perhaps a front office position in New York is in my future.

-Knicks fans may groan if the franchise decided to take another big man with their lottery pick after last offseason's free agent frenzy. There's one prospect that could make it worth grabbing another power forward. Onyeka Okongwu is a talented big that could potentially fit with Mitchell Robinson. Okongwu is a spectacular defender, plays with a lot of energy, has passing chops, and could develop a three-point shot. Eli Cohen of The Knicks Wall broke down Okongwu's game and why he could be worth the Knicks top pick. New York is still in a spot to take best player available, but in a weak draft, Okongwu could be that guy for the Knicks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: We have a loser

The long path to top overall pick is complete

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/14: Knicks Scouting Cole Anthony, Mitch's Moves, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, May 14.

Chris Molicki

Kris Pursiainen's 2020-21 Perfect Knicks Starting Five

See what Kris Pursiainen wants the New York Knicks starting lineup to look like in 2021

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/13: Knicks in the Playoffs this Year, the Case for Fred VanVleet, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, May 13.

Chris Molicki

MSG Networks to Air Former Knicks' MSG Debuts

See what "welcome home" Knicks moments MSG Networks will be airing this week

Kris Pursiainen

Alex Wolfe's Ideal 2020-21 Knicks Starting Five: Fred VanVleet edition

There's a way to get better AND keep up the rebuild

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/12: Knicks Season Ticket Holders Refunded, Offseason Possibilities, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, May 12

Chris Molicki

Knicks Sending Refunds to Season-Ticket Holders

Read about what the Knicks' latest letter to season-ticket holders said here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: The G-League dream lives on

A new champion will emerge

David Vertsberger

Jackie Powell's Perfect Knicks 2020-21 Starting Five Lineup

Tyrese Haliburton leads the way

Jackie Powell