-LaVar Ball is doing his best to help the Knicks. Ball went on the Load Management podcast Wednesday and said that he wanted his son LaMelo to be a Knick. Marc Berman of The New York Post also reported that some sources think LaMelo's inner circle would try to push him toward New York. This is all well and good, but the Knicks are currently set to pick sixth, and Ball is in consideration for the first overall pick. Perhaps Leon Rose decides to move up if he's truly set on Ball, but a lot of stars would have to align in order for LaMelo to call the Garden home. LaVar spoke Lonzo Ball to the Lakers into existence, and he's trying to do it again with his youngest son.

-We have crowned the winner of the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon Tournament—it's me! In a battle between several current Knicks, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock were just bad enough to get my team a two-point loss and a title over Alex Wolfe's team led by Bobby Portis and Elfrid Payton. You can read more about the matchup, along with highlights and box scores here. The Knicks have been losing for a long time, and I just put on a clinic of how to be bad. Perhaps a front office position in New York is in my future.

-Knicks fans may groan if the franchise decided to take another big man with their lottery pick after last offseason's free agent frenzy. There's one prospect that could make it worth grabbing another power forward. Onyeka Okongwu is a talented big that could potentially fit with Mitchell Robinson. Okongwu is a spectacular defender, plays with a lot of energy, has passing chops, and could develop a three-point shot. Eli Cohen of The Knicks Wall broke down Okongwu's game and why he could be worth the Knicks top pick. New York is still in a spot to take best player available, but in a weak draft, Okongwu could be that guy for the Knicks.