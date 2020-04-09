Knicks Daily Roundup 4/9: LeBron Helps Knox, Knicks Virtual Group Workouts, and More

-Kevin Knox has faced strong criticism from fans and media in his first two years in the NBA. While the 20-year-old's early struggles as a lottery pick are certainly disappointing, he's still a young kid with plenty room to grow who's been under immense pressure. Amid the ups and downs, a big name in the league spoke with Knox and offered him some wisdom: LeBron James.

As SNY's Ian Begley wrote, James talked with Knox after a Lakers-Knicks game last season, urging him to stay positive while also cautioning the dangers of the negativity from social media. The King has dealt with scrutiny and the limelight ever since he was in high school, making him a perfect role model for someone like Knox. While Knox has still had his issues since their conversation, it's never a bad thing to be one of the young players that LeBron has taken under his wing.

-Frank Ntilikina did a Twitter Q & A, which was referenced in yesterday's roundup. During the discussion, Ntilikina provided some insight specific to how he and the team are staying in shape. Frank said that some of the Knicks' players are doing virtual group workouts over video apps. You can read more about this and the rest of Frank's responses in this article by Marc Berman of The New York Post.

-On the heels of Berman's 15-part series reviewing every Knicks player and their future with the team, Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News wrote an article in a similar fashion, making the case for and against every member of the team to be brought back. It's a fascinating exercise, especially when you think of the possibilities of players like R.J. Barrett or Mitchell Robinson not being with the team or someone like Bobby Portis returning.

-Sadly, the coronavirus has hit home for the Knicks. Fred Klein, the longest-tenured Knicks' season ticket holder, died on Saturday from COVID-19. Berman wrote about Klein, who was 85, had season tickets since 1959, and continued to watch every Knicks game in his later years, even when he was not healthy enough to attend.