Knicks Daily Roundup 4/1: Mock Drafts, Frank and Knox Discussions, and More

-I was next up to run a Knicks mock draft simulation, and luck was on my side. With my first (and only) simulation, I got the #1 pick for the Knicks. You can read about who I picked first, as well as some hidden gems I found later in the draft.

-In the last matchup of the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament's first round, Jonathan Macri and Latrell Sprewell took on Howard Megdal and Walt "Clyde" Frazier. Read more about the matchup, which included the return of the Knicks' greatest phenomenon of the past two decades: Linsanity. Keep an eye out for the semifinals, as we'll be posting highlights, game recaps, and box scores.

-The next piece in the series by Marc Berman of The New York Post focused on fan favorite Frank Ntilikina. The Frenchman is beloved for his stout defense, and he's shown small but steady improvement on the offensive side of the ball. However, Berman wrote about how the checkered history between Ntilikina and team president Leon Rose could have the point guard's status up in the air. While the Knicks will likely target a point guard in the upcoming draft, and they've very much committed to R.J. Barrett, that shouldn't push Frank to the wayside, as the 21-year-old may still have some untapped potential.

This was followed up with an article about another Knicks' point guard, Elfrid Payton. Berman wrote about how David Fizdale never got to see much of Payton and how the enigmatic point guard embodied the highs and lows of New York's season.

-Yesterday's roundup touched on Kevin Knox, and how maddening of a player the former lottery pick has been. Chip Murphy of Elite Sports NY watched some film on Knox and wrote a great piece about what conclusions he drew from the second year player's tape. While there are more negatives than positives in Knox's play, Murphy agrees with the group that believes Knox needs more playing time, and that the Knicks should not be giving up on him just yet.

-If you're looking to take a stroll down Knicks memory lane, The Atheltic's Mike Vorkunov wrote a piece about the Knicks-Heat Game 7 from the second round of the 2000 NBA Playoffs. He talked with Chris Childs about the narrow series-clinching victory and the Knicks-Heat rivalry. Childs also provided some captivating anecdotes about David Stern, Tim Hardaway, and more.