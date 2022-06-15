Malcolm in the Midtown? Knicks Linked to Pacers Star Brogdon

Indiana's Malcolm Brogdon is the latest name the Knicks could use to solve their woes at point guard.

If the quest for one Hoosier State star falters, the New York Knicks have apparently set sights on another.

Per Bleacher Report, the Knicks are set to enter the conversation behind the Indiana Pacers' rebuild, taking particular interest in guard Malcolm Brogdon. The report declares that the interest in Brogdon could serve as a backup plan if the Knicks fail to obtain Purdue's Jaden Ivey in the coming draft. A trade up from the 11th overall slot would likely be necessary to pull that off, but "league executives don't forecast such a deal".

With the systems of head coach Tom Thibodeau in tow, the Knicks' have been anything but secretive in their desire for a difference-maker at point guard. Brogdon could be dealt as the Pacers prepare to embark on a larger rebuild project, one that could also bid farewell to Myles Turner. He's coming off an injury-plagued 2021-22 season that limited him to 36 games though he's just three years removed from becoming the eighth player in NBA history to earn a 50-40-90 season (earning those numbers in field goal, three-point, and free throw percentage).

Brogdon's injury issues (he hasn't played more than 60 games since the aforementioned 2018-19 season in Milwaukee) are concerning but his efficiency from the field could be valuable for a Knicks team that struggled with its accuracy last season. New York ranked 25th in true shooting percentage as they failed to generate consecutive playoff berths. Despite his ailments, Brogdon served as Indiana's leading scorer, averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Knicks are seeking a long-term point guard solution after Kemba Walker failed to materialize in the role last season. Though Ivey falling to the 11th slot seems unlikely, they're reportedly still involved in the Jalen Brunson sweepstakes.