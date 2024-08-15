Mark Cuban Praises Knicks Superstar
Thanks to an ongoing football rivalry, it's perhaps hard to envision a sports owner from Dallas getting a warm greeting in New York City. Considering what has transpired at Madison Square Garden over the past two NBA seasons, New York Knicks fans are more than willing to buck the trend.
Appearing on "The Daily Show" earlier this week, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban mentioned that metropolitan passerby have always been affectionate but things have gotten particularly friendly since the Knicks acqired former Maverick point guard Jalen Brunson.
"I like to walk in New York," Cuban told host Jon Stewart. "Just today, walking down the street (I heard) 'yeah, Cuban, we love you!' It's crazy. (There are) great basketball fans here and I get all kinds of love."
"Now it's more 'thanks for JB!'"
By now, anyone remotely associated with Knicks basketball is familiar with Brunson's impact, one that has thrust New York back into the realm of NBA relevancy. This season is one of the most legitimately hopeful endeavors in recent metropolitan memory, one where many expect Brunson and the Knicks to build upon last year's 50-win output.
It all began when Brunson, fresh off four years with Cuban's Mavericks, signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks during the summer of 2022. Brunson's NBA journey began when he was chosen by Dallas in the second round of the 2018 draft, 30 picks after Cuban and Co. landed current franchise face Luka Doncic.
Cuban's conversation with Stewart, a die-hard Knick fan and MSG courtside mainstay, afforded him a chance to reflect on Brunson's progress.
"He was talented, but he was picked in the second round," Cuban recalled. "If everybody knew, he would've been a top-five pick. If you redraft that draft, other than Luka, he is a top three or five pick ... More credit to him, he worked on it."
Cuban, however, humorously made it clear that he had enough Brunson talk when Stewart brought up the point guard's recent contract extension, one that placed $113 million back in the Knicks' pockets by signing it now rather than later.
"So let's talk politics," Cuban said with a laugh,
Watching Cuban make light of the Brunson situation is certainly a contrast from the way he has normally dealt with it: Cuban famously accused the Knicks of tampering with Brunson's free agency when they hired his father Rick as an assistant coach prior to his signing. Cuban's complaints eventually led to an NBA investigation, which eventually charged the Knicks with the loss of a second-round draft pick.
Cuban will get a chance to come to face-to-face with Brunson, as he's set to be the next guest on the "Roommates Show" podcast that the new Knicks captain co-hosts with Josh Hart.
