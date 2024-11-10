Matt Ryan Shares Emotions of Knicks Debut
The newest member of the New York Knicks, Matt Ryan, was able to make his team debut in the team's latest win against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ryan, a White Plains, N.Y. native, signed with the Knicks earlier this month to ensure that the team would reach its 14-man roster minimum.
With the Knicks up big against the Bucks, Ryan checked into the game in the fourth quarter and knocked down his first 3-point shot for his hometown team. After the game, Ryan spoke to reporters about his first experience on the floor with the team he grew up watching.
“I always said if I could choose to play for one team, it would be here," Ryan said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I’m from here, so it’s definitely special. It’s unique, it’s a blessing, and I’m very lucky.”
Ryan's family was in attendance for his debut, but his dad, who passed away last year, wasn't able to attend.
"lt’ll be a fun night," Ryan said. "I wish my dad could be here, but he’ll be watching from up above. Nobody’s happier that I’m home than my mom. She’s been to everything. My parents drove me to everything all over the place. My mom hasn’t missed a first game of mine anywhere, not in college or the NBA.”
Ryan has been a journeyman throughout his career so far in the NBA, but there's something special about returning home. The Knicks hope that some home cooking could elongate his career and that the team could get more out of him than they would if he were in another city.
Ryan may not play much this season, but as the year goes along, having a guy like him for depth purposes could come in handy when injuries begin to pile up.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!