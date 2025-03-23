Miles McBride Out, Cameron Payne Starts for Knicks vs. Wizards
Cameron Payne will relieve the pain for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks announced that Miles McBride will sit out of Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET, MSG) due to a groin contusion. Cameron Payne will start in his place as New York (43-26) tries to end a rare losing streak.
McBride has stepped into the starting lineup in place of Jalen Brunson, who has been missing since March 4 due to an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable on the New York injury report for both Saturday and Thursday’s game in Charlotte, though he was able to brave the pain for the loss to the Hornets. In that contest, McBride played 36 minutes and shot 4-for-10 from the field while scoring nine points to go along with six assists, three rebounds and a block.
Payne will make his second start of the season for the Knicks, having previously stepped in for Brunson and McBride back on Jan. 1 for a win over Utah. Payne is averaging 6.8 points and 2.7 assists in 63 appearances for New York while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
