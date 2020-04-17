AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 4/17: Mitch's HS Coach Backs Mike Miller, R.J. Improvements, and More

Chris Molicki

-In Mike Miller's quest to remain head coach of the Knicks, it looks like he's found an ally. Butch Stockton, Mitchell Robinson's high school head coach, credits Miller with the growth that the big man saw over the last few months of the season. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about Stockton's comments. One simple, yet important quote from Stockton was "Mitch did like him."

Stars can often have some influence on who the head coach is, but that's generally reserved for elite and established players. Robinson may not have much of a say, but it reflects well on Miller if one of the Knicks' most promising young players enjoys having him as head coach.

-R.J. Barrett improved down the stretch during his rookie year. More responsibility aided in his development. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov tweeted out shot charts from Cleaning The Glass comparing Barrett's performance for the majority of the season versus his shooting during the past 15 games. Barrett noticeably took more shots toward the end of the year and got into the paint far more often. That stretch took place without Marcus Morris, who, despite being the Knicks' best player, took touches away from Barrett and stopped the offense. The Knicks would be wise to hand Barrett more opportunities from the get-go next season.

-Move over Isaiah Thomas. I'm ready to stake my claim as creator of worst Knicks team of all time. The writers of Knicks SI all drafted NBA 2K teams from Knicks players in an attempt to lose a "Tankathon Tournament." If you want to see the eventual champ (or chump), look no further. Read about how my team blended players boasting almost zero NBA experience with J.R. Smith to create the perfect cocktail of basketball incompetence. 

-Elfrid Payton became the latest NBA player and Knick to admirably pitch in during the coronavirus crisis. The point guard donated 10,000 masks to help those in his hometown of New Orleans. Payton is questionable to return to New York next season, as his contract is non-guaranteed.

-The New York Liberty are expected to select Sabrina Ionescu with the first pick in Friday night's WNBA Draft.

