Mitchell Robinson Birthday Bash Helps Knicks Sweep Sixers
Chuck Chuck E. Cheese. Drop Dave & Buster's. New York Knicks games at Madison Square Garden are becoming the hottest place for a metropolitan birthday party.
Mitchell Robinson took advantage of a rare opportunity in this season's starting five, serviceably stepping in for an injured Karl-Anthony Towns in the Knicks' 105-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. The Knicks secured their first sweep of their divisional rivals since 2015-16, taking all four reamtches of last year's opening round playoff series.
With star power dramatically dimmed (Towns, Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and more all sat out), Robinson had a serendipitous double-double with 14 points and rebounds as the Knicks (48-27) clinched no worse than the fifth seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket and moved to a season-best 21 games over .500.
OG Anunoby had 27 points while Landry Shamet put in 20 in relief, a tally mostly built by a 6-of-11 out from three-point range. Former Knicks Quentin Grimes paced the downtrodden Sixers with 26 points in defeat.
The Knicks immediately return to action on Wednesday, as a statement game awaits on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
