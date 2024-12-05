Mock Trade: Knicks Land Wizards Center for Mitchell Robinson
The New York Knicks are in serious need of depth at the center position. With backup Mitchell Robinson still recovering from ankle surgery, New York has been without a true paint presence when star Karl-Anthony Towns isn't in the game.
As NBA trade season approaches, Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas is expected to be available. The 32-year-old was a starter for multiple playoff teams throughout his career until he signed with the team this past offseason. Even in backup minutes, Valanciunas is averaging 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.
The Knicks should eye Valanciunas and try to swing a trade for a more durable big. Out of a possible 466 regular-season games across six seasons, Robinson has appeared in just 320. Valanciunas played all 82 regular-season games last season and hasn't played less than 62 regular-season games since 2019.
Wizards receive: Mitchell Robinson
Knicks receive: Jonas Valanciunas, 2025 second-round pick (unprotected), 2026 second-round pick (via CHI)
New York would be giving up a career Knick in Robinson, but it furthers the team's 'win-now' mentality. Valanciunas would be a great backup option to Towns and can space the floor with a reliable jumper. The Knicks would also get two second-round picks as compensation for the future.
Robinson's trade value has declined with injuries piling up over his career. However, the Wizards would get someone better fit for their timeline at 26 years old. The Knicks would end up shaving $4.4 million off of the salary cap as well.
The trade seems like a win-win, as New York rotation would get deeper at the moment, while Washington gets a younger center who, if things don't work out, can be swapped for more assets than Valanciunas would bring back. It gives the Wizards a better timeline at the center position, while the Knicks display relentless pursuit at contending for a championship.
The only issue would be the impact the trade has on New York's defense. Valanciunas improves the Knicks' scoring, but Robinson has been known as an anchor on defense. For a team that already ranks 21st in defensive rating, it may not get any better on that side of the floor.
On the other hand, Robinson has yet to play this season, and having Valaciunas at center would be a better option than no backup center. Having an extra body could improve the defense.
