Morning Knicks 7/9: Interviews, Jumpshots, and TikTok

Kris Pursiainen

- An interview date was revealed: that of Chicago Bulls lead assistant Chris Fleming. Chris Haynes reported on Twitter that Fleming will be interviewing with the team Thursday for its head coaching vacancy. Fleming, described by Haynes as an "innovative offensive architect", is often at least partially credited with the offensive success of the 2018-19 Brooklyn Nets. You can read a bit more about Fleming here, when I first spoke of him as a candidate for the team's coaching job.

- Center Mitchell Robinson took to Instagram (and TikTok) to share a video of himself shooting three-pointers, an aspect of his game Knicks fans have long hoped to see on the court. It's safe to assume that Robinson might actually begin taking jump shots next season, as he's been more vocal about the subject on social media than usual recently, and this video serves as the most recent update on his form that exists to evaluate. There's no reason for him to not begin testing out that part of his skillset next year. 

- The Knicks State of Mind Podcast released their latest episode, which featured yours truly as a guest! The guys there and I spoke on a plethora of topics, including but not limited to when the Knicks should pursue star players like Devin Booker, what star players they might want to pursue, and what packages might be necessary to send out in return for those players. You can find the episode, as well as their others, here.

