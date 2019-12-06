3 Knicks to Return from Injury in Matchup with Nuggets

The Knicks have reinforcements coming. Marcus Morris, Frank Ntilikina, and Elfrid Payton are all available for New York tonight as they take on Denver, according to the Knicks PR Twitter account. Frank Ntilikina was inactive for New York’s last game vs the Bucks with a sore upper back, Marcus Morris missed the past two games with cervical spasms, and Elfird Payton returns after being sidelined with a strained right hamstring for the past 17 games.

During David Fizdale’s pregame media availability, it was still unknown if Ntilikina, Payton, and Morris were going to be suiting up, but he did note, “If we get them all back it, this will be the first time since the third game that we actually, other than Reggie, have our roster. That will be a positive”.

When asked what the course of action would be if Payton was able to take the hardwood tonight, Fizdale responded, “He’ll come off the bench. I’ll try not to overdo it with him, but definitely want to get him on the floor, and get that speed out there, start getting his legs underneath him.” As for point guard play in general he stated, “Any 2 of them could play together tonight.” According to Fizdale, two point guards in a lineup can lead to, “a little more playmaking, a little more pace, again just ball handling and skill from that position” for the Knicks.

As for the competition, this is the first time the Knicks and Nuggets will face off this year. Both teams will be looking to get back into the win column again after suffering losses in their previous games. The Knicks were held to 88 points in their last game vs the Bucks, and tonight’s matchup will have instore another test for their offense. “Perimeter speed, they got a lot of guys that are really fast and active. Obviously, you got that mountain in the middle, standing in there, and he is incredibly intelligent defensively, he really knows how to get guys where they need to be” Fizdale, said when speaking on the Nuggets premiere defense.

The Knicks are going to need all the help they can get from their three returning players to snap their seven-game losing streak tonight.