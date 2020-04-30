MSG Networks Adds Interviews to Week-Long "Linsanity" Programming Lineup

The Knicks and MSG Networks teamed up to make this week about Jeremy Lin. "Linsanity" is a memory that will always be looked back on fondly by Knicks fans, which is why MSG Networks gave us an entire week of Lin content to help quell our quarantine-induced boredom. The network has spent the beginning of this week, and will spend the rest of it, on Jeremy Lin's famous rise to stardom in the midst of the 2012 NBA season. MSG has announced that they'll be adding special interviews to the programming, which include a special edition of the "MSG 150 at Home" with Jeremy Lin, Landry Fields, Steve Novak, and Amar'e Stoudemire, and an exclusive hour-long interview between Lin and Mike Breen.

The "MSG 150 at Home" program will air tonight, Thursday April 30, at 5:00 pm; the "One-on-One with Jeremy Lin" interview between Lin and Breen will be aired tomorrow at 5:30 pm. Breen's interview with Lin is an hour long conversation in which the two discuss Lin's favorite memories from his well-known run, how Lin felt about his time in New York, and even the poison-pill contract Houston signed Lin to as a means of preventing New York from matching the deal. Lin provides some incredible quotes in this interview, making it a must-watch for fans of "Linsanity". He provides information on the night he slept on Landry Fields's couch, the special bond he had with his Knicks teammates, and his desire at the time to stay in New York.

Lin also uses this opportunity to draw attention to his philanthropy work. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, he has donated $500,000 to Direct Relief and Feeding America, raised awareness on the situation and the need for donations, and launched a website in which fans can easily support the cause either financially or through other methods.

All other information on the week's programming can be found here, on MSG Networks's website.