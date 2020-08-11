AllKnicks
Morning Knicks 8/11: Virtual Draft Lottery Set for August 20, Targeting Marcus Smart, and More

Chris Molicki

-Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery will take place virtually on August 20, with each team having a representative. The date is earlier than previously reported and means that in a little over a week, Knicks fans will know where their lottery pick will fall. Additionally, this will allow the Knicks to have nearly anyone appear as the team's representative with everything being done virtually, creating endless possibilities of Knicks legends who could get the call. 

-Marcus Smart has proved his immense value time and time again to the Boston Celtics. His defensive versatility has our own Jonathan Macri longing for Smart to somehow wind up in New York. Jonathan wrote about Smart as the one player Knicks fans should have an eye on in the bubble. Smart would immediately bring a toughness to the Knicks that's unique throughout the NBA. While it could be hard to pry him away from Boston, Jonathan sees a pathway to getting the hard-nosed guard to the real Garden.

-There's been a plethora of pieces written about Tom Thibodeau after he was hired as the Knicks' next head coach. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov did a phenomenal job of wrapping up all the Thibodeau information into one place, doing a detailed profile on Thibodeau and who exactly Knicks' fans are getting with their new man in charge. The article talks about Thibodeau's early days of coaching, what happened in Minnesota, how he spent his year away from being a head coach, and much more.

Knicks Bubble Player to Watch: Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart might be the heart and soul of the Celtics, but there's reason to think he could be had this offseason for the right price. If so, the Knicks would be wise to pounce.

Jonathan Macri

by

93til_infinity

Morning Knicks 8/10: Kenny Payne Considering Assistant Position, Delete 8 Bubble Update, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, August 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of August 7)

knicks news: Catching up with the New York Knicks via social media

Lauren Russell

How the Knicks Should Navigate the 2020 NBA Draft

Many rumors regarding the Knicks' strategy in the 2020 NBA Draft have circulated, but their actual potential approaches remain unknown; here's a guide that the Knicks can follow to succeed in this fall's draft.

Kris Pursiainen

Five Ideal Fits for Tom Thibodeau's Knicks

Last week we looked at five of Tom Thibodeau's former players who could wind up on the Knicks. This week, we're highlighting five more who are "Thibs Guys" and don't even know it yet.

Jonathan Macri

Why the Knicks Should Consider Drafting Desmond Bane

Read about what the wing from TCU can bring to New York here

Kris Pursiainen

Derek Fisher Perfectly Encapsulates the Knicks

Fisher's tenure in New York was over quickly, but the mistakes made will not be forgotten soon.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 8/7: Kemba Was Close to Knicks, R.J. Working Hard in Offseason, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, August 7.

Chris Molicki

Evaluating Veteran Point Guard Options for the Knicks

The New York Knicks will likely be looking to bring in a veteran point guard to help new coach Tom Thibodeau steady the ship next season. Take a look at three options that might be available on the open market this summer here

Kris Pursiainen

by

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 8/6: Fizdale Praises Thibodeau, Coping With Porzingis Bubble Success, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, August 6.

Chris Molicki