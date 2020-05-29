AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 5/29: NBL Analyst on LaMelo Ball, Luka Donic What-If, and More

Chris Molicki

-LaMelo Ball is still a bit of a mystery. Instead of going to college, Ball chose to play professionally with the Illawarra Hawks. However, he only had 12 games under his belt before his season was cut short due to injury. Ball has some high school tape, but he's played less than most one-and-dones do in a league that isn't as easy to watch as the NCAA. SNY's Ian Begley spoke with NBL analyst Corey 'Homicide' Williams to get the inside scoop on Ball. As someone who watched Ball close up, was around the team, and has a history with New York basketball, Williams's insights are valuable to the Knicks and any team scouting the prospect. You can read more about how Williams was not sold on Ball at first but changed his tune, eventually saying "that's the No. 1 pick in the draft."

-The NBA is still trying to determine the best format to resume the season. Some of them don't include the Knicks. While it seems like there will be a regular season ramp-up before the playoffs, it's likely New York won't have a shot at the postseason and will be stuck playing meaningless basketball. Players could be itching to get back to the court no matter what, but Marc Berman of The New York Post thinks bringing the Knicks and other teams out of the playoffs back would be a mistake. Berman makes solid points about teams trying to tank and minimizing the health risk by bringing back as few teams as possible. Speaking strictly about the pandemic, it makes sense for the NBA to keep whoever they can at home. The Knicks are also one of the few teams who have yet to open their practice facility. 

-I'm up next in the Knicks SI "What-If" series, pondering a question that many fans may not have thought about, (and may rather not think about): What if the Knicks moved up for Luka Doncic? Dallas was able to make the move, so it was within the realm of possibility. This what-if isn't a historical one, as the scenario would still be playing itself out. If New York lands Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis likely stays, and the Knicks look like the Mavericks. They'd become something that fans are dying for: a young team on the way to being a contender. 

