Nets All-Star Named Knicks Dream Trade Target

The New York Knicks could turn dreams into reality on the trade market this summer.

Mar 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks will scour high and low for a player who can improve their team this summer.

However, they may just need to look over to their neighbors for that upgrade in Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, who Bleacher Report named as the Knicks' "dream" trade target.

"With Jalen Brunson serving as the primary scorer, Bridges can play a complementary offensive role, somewhere between his responsibilities with the Suns and Nets," Bleacher Report writes. "A trade based around Bridges and Julius Randle would make sense, as the Nets would want win-now pieces in return. A starting five of Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Bridges, Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein/Mitchell Robinson with Hart as a sixth man might be the toughest, most physical in the league."

Add in the fact that Bridges played at Villanova with Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart and it makes the trade target that much more of a dream come true.

And there's reason to believe the dream can become reality. The Knicks have a number of assets that could be attractive to the Nets, including two first-round picks in this month's draft at Nos. 24 & 25.

Even though this draft isn't considered to be a strong one, the Nets have no picks, and they need future talent coming in order to move along in the rebuild. Brooklyn has its future draft capital tied to the Houston Rockets until 2027, so moving Bridges now for picks could help the Nets get the rebuild started a little quicker.


