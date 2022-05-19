Skip to main content

Buddy Boeheim Dazzles From Deep at Knicks Workout

Known for his shooting, Boeheim lived up to the hype and then some during his workout with the Knicks.

There's shooting your shot, and then there's what Buddy Boeheim did at his New York Knicks workout. 

The Syracuse alum and the ACC's reigning scoring champion (19.2 points per game) impressed in front of metropolitan brass to the tune of a 71-of-80 performance from three-point range, good for an astonishing success rate of 89 percent as documented by Adam Zagoria. New York is one of three teams to work out Boeheim so far (joining Golden State and Sacramento) and the son of long-tenured Orange head coach Jim is slated to meet with at least 10 more in addition to holding a pro day on Wednesday night. 

buddy-boeheim-jim-boeheim-032021-getty-ftr_1k5gz2aatg4tu1jzzx9bnbfszp

Boeheim (L) and father Jim

buddy-boeheim-032121-getty-ftrjpg_zj0y433d1f1816xen3op1mbtz

Boeheim

GettyImages-958966604

Knicks at the Draft Lottery

Shooting has never been the younger Boeheim's issue, as he has averaged 17.4 points over his last three years in central New York. He has cashed in on that talent not only for the Knicks but a G League showcase event in Chicago that saw him earn 20 points (all but two earned on a 6-of-10 performance from deep) in 20 minutes. According to Zagoria, NBA legend and current Los Angeles Clippers executive board members Jerry West was among those in attendance. 

Though the Knicks' performance from three-point range was far from their most glaring concern last season (ranking 10th in successful three-pointers and 13th in percentage), two of their top outside shooters (Alec Burks and Derrick Rose) could be let go in cap clearing efforts. 

The Knicks currently hold two picks (Nos. 11 and 42) in the coming draft on June 23. New York has not drafted a player from Syracuse since Andy Rautins in the 2010 selections.

