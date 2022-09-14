Knicks Sign Summer Leaguer DaQuan Jeffries

It would appear that DaQuan Jeffries hit a bit of a jackpot in Las Vegas.

Per Shams Charania, the New York Knicks are set to add Las Vegas Summer League participant DaQuan Jeffries on a training camp contract. Jeffries, who turned 25 in late August, has appeared in 47 regular season NBA games (including three starts) since entering the Association as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Jeffries was one of the Knicks' top bench contributors en route to a runner-up effort in Sin City. He finished in the team's top five in points (8.2), rebounds (4.2), and blocks (0.8) over the five-game showcase. Prior to his professional entry, Jeffries earned third-team All-AAC honors during his final collegiate season at Tulsa.

In the pros, Jeffries has often dealt with injuries, though he did average 16.5 points in 27 games with the NBA G League's Stockton Kings (an affiliate of Sacramento) during the 2019-20 season. Last season saw him play with the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta's affiliate), where he averaged 14.3 points over 16 appearances.

Jeffries appeared in three games with Sacramento last season. His best career effort likely came in a February 2021 loss to the eventual champions from Milwaukee, when he fell four rebounds short of a double-double to go along with a career-high 18 points. He played three games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, which followed a 31-game stint between Sacramento and Houston.

In the Knicks' training camp activities, Jeffries will likely serve as a camp body. He's capable of playing both the two and three and could potentially relieve R.J. Barrett and/or Evan Fournier.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags