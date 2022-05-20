Skip to main content

NBA Trade Buzz: Mo Bamba Tells Donovan Mitchell ‘Come Home’ to Knicks

With Bamba set to depart Orlando, he's apparently trying to create a New York Knicks union with the Utah star.

Harlem native Mo Bamba hasn't officially left the Orlando Magic yet, but he's already reverting back to his roots and doing his utmost to make the New York Knicks a better team.

Bamba, likely on his way out of Orlando after four seasons, is the latest New York City representative to try and recruit Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to blue and orange. Knicks fans were quick to notice that Bamba joined Mitchell's live session on Instagram with the message "come home.” Mitchell is likewise a New York native, hailing from Elmsford in Westchester County, the site of the Knicks' practice facility in Tarrytown.

Bamba's request was well-received by watchers. One further declaration, his prolonged "KNICKSSSSS" drew even further praise and only let metropolitan hoops fans' imaginations run even wilder.

Many have clamored for the Knicks to trade for Mitchell, who is at a crossroads in his Utah career after the Jazz were subjected to yet another first-round exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks earlier this spring. Drawing Mitchell back home wouldn't be cheap, but the Knicks have several contracts expiring in 2023 that they can use to clear space as well as the 11th overall pick awarded to them through the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this week. 

This isn't the first time this week that the idea of Mitchell in a Knicks uniform has been floated to the beleaguered New York fanbase: Immanuel Quickley was previously seen spending time with Mitchell in Connecticut and the two later took in the New York Rangers' Stanley Cup Playoff victory over Pittsburgh at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

