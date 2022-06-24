The Knicks are bringing in multiple first-round picks for French-born Ousmane Dieng, who spent last season in Oceania.

Ousmane Dieng's basketball career in Manhattan was over in a New York minute.

With the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected French-born Ousmane Dieng, but ESPN has reported that they are sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for "multiple first-round picks". The Thunder had the next pick at 12th overall but that was not part of the reported deal.

Dieng, an 18-year-old, 6-foot-10 forward, spent last season with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League, becoming the first European-born player to partake in that league's "Next Stars" program. He opted to play overseas despite several offers from Pac-12 schools like Arizona, Oregon State, and Washington State. Dieng also repped France in international competitions, notably leading the team to a silver medal in the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championships.

Had the Knicks kept him, Dieng could've been used to solve the potential interior issues that could potentially surface if both Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel move on. Despite some growing pains and concerns about his build (listed at 218 lbs.), he went on to develop a strong game in the driving, passing, and jump-shot departments.

New York was reportedly seeking a way to bring in Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who was drafted in the fifth slot by the Detroit Pistons, but The Athletic has since reported that the latter has opted to keep him.

The Knicks currently have one more pick to use on Thursday night, as they're stationed in the 11th slot in the second round, the 42nd overall choice.