Fournier could be (one of several?) on the move if the Knicks go after Donovan Mitchell.

Evan Fournier is bidding au revoir to Instagram.

The New York Knicks' deep-shooting threat has taken down his Instagram account as his name continues to linger in hypothetical trades for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. New York and Utah are said to be engaging in discussions that would bring the Elmsford native back to the Empire State.

In this modern sports landscape dominated by social media, an athlete cleansing or deleting an account is often seen as a precursor to a trade or otherwise a departure from their current locale.

Though Fournier is coming off a career-worst 41-percent shooting output from the field, he could be one of the Knicks' most attractive veteran assets, especially if RJ Barrett is truly off limits to potential barters. He's coming off a season that saw him set the Knicks' single-season franchise record for most successful three-point attempts (241, also a career-high that ranked fourth in the NBA last season).

Utah showed little hesitation to shoot from deep, finishing second in the Association with 14.5 successful triples per game. If they're truly looking to start fresh via a Mitchell trade, they'll potentially look to start a rebuild by replacing the team-best 3.6 three-pointers per game that would depart with him.

Fournier arrived before last season via a sign-and-trade with Boston. He played and started all but two games with the Knicks last season but his inconsistency and the rise of Quentin Grimes (the team's leading scorer in its ongoing Summer League affairs) have made him expendable in the eyes of some. Grimes is also reportedly in the Jazz's sights, as he currently paces the Knicks' Summer League scorers with 23.5 points over the four Las Vegas-based contests.

The financial implications have also made Fournier prime trade material: as the signer of a fully guaranteed four-year deal, the Knicks would save over $54 million if they're able to completely unload his salary.