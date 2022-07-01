Will Mitchell Robinson Return to Knicks After Isaiah Hartenstein Signing?

Signing Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein won't be the last moves for the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have more work to do.

The team made a big splash at the start of free agency, signing Los Angeles Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16.1 million deal.

Following the signing of Hartenstein the next question becomes the status of Mitchell Robinson. Recent reports hint that Robinson is set to find his way back to Manhattan, but, as the Knicks' Brooklyn compatriots have already proven... anything can happen.

After the Hartenstein and Jalen Brunson signings, there are 15 players on the Knicks roster:

PG: Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley

SG: Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride

SF: RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Trevor Keels (unsigned)

PF: Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Taj Gibson, Feron Hunt (Two-Way)

C: Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims (Two-Way)

If we assume that Hunt and Sims remain on the two-way contracts and that Keels signs a standard deal, that puts the team at 13 signed players with two open roster spots, one of which could be used to sign Robinson.

Despite both being centers, Robinson and Hartenstein have very different skillsets. Hartenstein helps space the floor and can be valuable in a pick-and-roll scenario with Brunson. Robinson's bread and butter come on the defensive end, and protecting the rim is why he's about to make a lot of money. Jericho Sims plays that role as well, but as a two-way player, the team hasn't fully bought into him yet.

The Knicks can still be the team that pays Robinson. Even with all of the cap space gymnastics the team has pulled, the team can still use the full mid-level exception, around $10.5 million, to sign Robinson.

If the Knicks are done making bigger splashes, then it's likely Robinson returns to the Big Apple as the team's starting center next season. But, again, it's New York. They are always going to keep you on their toes.