Knicks Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson

The Knicks' consistent interior contributor is on his way back.

Here's to you, Mr. Robinson.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Robinson will return to the New York Knicks on a four-year, $60 million deal. 

In an offseason that has already bid farewell to Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Kemba Walker (along with a multitude of draft picks), Robinson is one of the few potential New York departures that has been deemed essential. He has averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds since joining the Knicks as a second-round pick in 2018 and set new career bests in rebounds (8.6) and field goal percentage (.761) last season after missing most of the prior campaign with a hand injury. 

Most of the Knicks' offseason affairs have centered upon the newly signed point guard Jalen Brunson, but the team will likely be glad to keep Robinson aboard after a season of speculation around his future. Having had to trade Noel to help create a de facto Brunson budget, the Knicks have also considered the spot behind him: after news of the former Dallas Maverick's signing broke, the Knicks also reportedly added Isaiah Hartenstein on a two-year deal worth at least $16 million. Hartenstein is likewise coming off a career-best season, averaging 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In terms of further depth in the paint, the team also has Summer League participant Jericho Sims back on a two-way deal. 

Upon Robinson's reported signing, the Knicks' lone free agent is the unrestricted Ryan Arcidiacono, who ironically played alongside Brunson at Villanova. 

