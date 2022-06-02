Skip to main content

Family Lure? Knicks Hire Jalen Brunson's Dad

Former NBA player Rick Brunson, father of free agent Jalen Brunson, joins the New York bench.

The New York Knicks have added one Brunson this offseason. And, maybe, that paves the way for another. 

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to serve as an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff. The move reunites the pair after being on NBA staffs together in Chicago and Minnesota.

Brunson most recently served as the head coach of Camden (NJ) High School's basketball team, earning a state and sectional title with a 31-3 record in his final season. He replaces the Kenny Payne, who moved on to coach the Louisville men's basketball program. In a further New York connection, Brunson was one of the first clients of current Knicks president Leon Rose during his days as a CAA agent. 

The 10-year NBA veteran, which included parts of three seasons with the Knicks, is the father of Dallas Mavericks postseason hero Jalen Brunson, who is set to hit free agency this summer. New York, eager for a long-term solution at point guard, has been one of the potential suitors mentioned for the younger Brunson, though the Mavericks have insisted that they will make every attempt to keep him. 

It's no secret that the Knicks need help at the point. Kemba Walker didn't work out. The fact that the Brunsons are used to celebrating wins at Madison Square Garden. Jalen helped Villanova to several big victories at the Big East Tournament. Jalen could once again become a star attraction in New York should the Knicks come calling.

Some believe New York is no longer an destination for marquee free agents. Maybe a potential family reunion puts the Knicks over the top in the Brunson Sweepstakes.

