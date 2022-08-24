Knicks Among Teams Set to 'Shock' NBA Next Season?

How much better did the New York Knicks get after a busy NBA offseason?

It remains to be seen what will ultimately come out of the New York Knicks' trade pursuit for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Even if they don't reach an agreement with the Utah Jazz, there is reason to believe they'll be an improved team.

Coming off a disappointing 37-45 season in 2021-22, the Knicks have much higher expectations for the coming campaign. Last season's Kemba Walker addition was a flop while Julius Randle went from All-NBA Second-Team to being on a negative-value contract.

So far, the Knicks signed Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein while re-signing Mitchell Robinson. It's possible that Randle has a bounce-back year, while some young players like RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, and Miles McBride could progress in their own respective developments.

To that end, Bleacher Report included the Knicks among five NBA teams that will "shock" the league this season:

Whether or not the Knicks end up trading for Donovan Mitchell (how is five first-round picks, Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier not enough?!), New York could be a sneaky-good squad in the East this season.

An element of addition by subtraction is considered for the Knicks and the point guard position. There was much anticipation for what Walker could've provided, but he ended up being a negative contributor on the court.

With Barrett entering a contract year, he will surely be motivated to provide the Knicks with his best basketball yet. He seeks to earn a maximum contract next offseason and having a great 2022-23 season is the only way to get it done. The youth on the roster as a whole is also expected to only get better with time and has room for roles. He seeks to earn a maximum contract next offseason and having a great 2022-23 season is the only way to get it done.

One of the critical factors that went unmentioned was the health of Derrick Rose. It wasn't long ago that he was filling an important bench role for the Knicks. If he can pick up where he left off, even some minor development progress from the team's youth would make for a much deeper team.