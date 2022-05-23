Johnny Davis Connects With Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau

Johnny Davis' family has made an impact on hardwood all over the globe.

His father Mark played 15 professional seasons in both Europe and the United States, including 33 NBA games in Phoenix and Milwaukee. Johnny starred at Wisconsin over the last two seasons and also represented the gold medal-winning U.S. in FIBA's U-19 World Cup.

Does a career in New York await the younger Davis?

Davis certainly wouldn't be opposed to the prospect, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Davis has interviewed with the Knicks in advance of next month's NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a top-10 selection. The Knicks choose 11th, but Davis was enthusiastic about where he left things.

He was particularly impressed with meeting Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who has ties to the Midwest through stints in Chicago and Minnesota.

"It was nice to see a familiar face and somebody who’s been part of the game for a while," Davis said of Thibodeau. "It was amazing to talk to him after seeing what he’s done with a lot of teams. He’s a very recognized coach in the league.

"I heard from people he likes guys like (me). Hopefully, I can fit in with them and they’ll be invested in me enough to draft me.’’

Davis, one of the draft's more accomplished defenders, is coming off a strong sophomore season at Wisconsin. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds en route to the Big Ten regular seasons title. Davis was equally enthused about his conversation with the San Antonio Spurs, who draft ninth.

Wherever Davis goes, he will bring some valuable hardware. He's the current holder of trophies named after Jerry West and Lute Olson, respectively, bestowed to the nation's top shooting guard and most outstanding player. While his offensive skills will have to be developed -- 43 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3-point range -- his defensive skill set could make him an instant contributor.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 in Brooklyn.