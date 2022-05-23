Skip to main content

Johnny Davis Connects With Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau

The Wisconsin star is considered a top-10 pick in next month's NBA Draft.

Johnny Davis' family has made an impact on hardwood all over the globe.

His father Mark played 15 professional seasons in both Europe and the United States, including 33 NBA games in Phoenix and Milwaukee. Johnny starred at Wisconsin over the last two seasons and also represented the gold medal-winning U.S. in FIBA's U-19 World Cup. 

Does a career in New York await the younger Davis?

Davis certainly wouldn't be opposed to the prospect, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Davis has interviewed with the Knicks in advance of next month's NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a top-10 selection. The Knicks choose 11th, but Davis was enthusiastic about where he left things. 

getty-johnny-davis

Davis

GettyImages-958966604

Knicks at the Draft Lottery

Snip20220523_192

Thibodeau

He was particularly impressed with meeting Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, who has ties to the Midwest through stints in Chicago and Minnesota.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It was nice to see a  familiar face and somebody who’s been part of the game for a while," Davis said of Thibodeau. "It was amazing to talk to him after seeing what he’s done with a lot of teams. He’s a very recognized coach in the league. 

"I heard from people he likes guys like (me). Hopefully, I can fit in with them and they’ll be invested in me enough to draft me.’’

Davis, one of the draft's more accomplished defenders, is coming off a strong sophomore season at Wisconsin. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds en route to the Big Ten regular seasons title. Davis was equally enthused about his conversation with the San Antonio Spurs, who draft ninth. 

Wherever Davis goes, he will bring some valuable hardware. He's the current holder of trophies named after Jerry West and Lute Olson, respectively, bestowed to the nation's top shooting guard and most outstanding player. While his offensive skills will have to be developed -- 43 percent from the field, 32 percent from 3-point range -- his defensive skill set could make him an instant contributor.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 in Brooklyn.

Snip20220522_190
News

Potential Julius Randle Trade Jumpstarts Both Parties

By Geoff Magliocchetti34 minutes ago
Heat-news-Jimmy-Butler_s-strong-_promise_-to-Miami-after-Game-3-demolition-by-Celtics-1000x600
News

Jimmy Butler Injury Update; Heat Edge Celtics in ECF Game 3

By All Knicks StaffMay 22, 2022
Nets-news-Kevin-Durant-confesses-to-being-_high-right-now_-on-David-Letterman_s-Netflix-show
News

Netflix & Kill: Kevin Durant, David Letterman Jab Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 21, 2022
Snip20220521_183
News

Knicks' Obi Toppin: Fashion & Future With Dwyane Wade

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 21, 2022
https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1058978282
News

Former Knicks Center Enes Freedom Parties With FBI

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 21, 2022
877A4EA4-A6DA-4E9C-A4D0-68C502482F3F
News

NBA Trade Buzz: Mo Bamba Tells Donovan Mitchell ‘Come Home’ to Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022
reggie spike
News

Stan Van Gundy & Reggie Miller Reveal Why Knicks Can’t Lure Star Power

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022
Snip20220520_179
News

Knicks Hire Old Enemy Tim Hardaway As Scout

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022