Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Reuniting With Former Team?

The New York Knicks traded Kemba Walker away on draft night, but it appears the former All-Star might have a new home ... one that's quite familiar to the veteran point guard.

The Charlotte Hornets, who drafted Walker in 2011 while still under their Bobcats branding, are reportedly exploring a way to bring back their former franchise point guard. The Athletic was the first to report such interest.

"The Hornets are considering a reunion with former franchise cornerstone Kemba Walker among other point guards in the free agent marketplace," Shams Charania said in a video.

Walker played for the Bobcats/Hornets from 2011 through 2019 before signing with the Boston Celtics in free agency. The Bronx native repped the Charlotte franchise in three All-Star Games (2017-19) and averaged a career-best 25.6 points per game in his final season in teal, which ended with Third Team All-NBA honors.

While Walker had great individual success in Charlotte, it did not fully translate in Boston despite earning another All-Star appearance in 2020. The Celtics eventually traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder two seasons into his four-year, $141 million contract. He was bought out by the Thunder shortly after and joined the Knicks last season, as the team hoped Walker could solve its issues at point guard.

Unfortunately for New York, Walker failed to regain his All-Star form. In 37 games with the Knicks this past season, Walker averaged a career-low 11.6 points and was sidelined for a majority of the year due to knee injuries and a general lack of team fit. New York eventually moved Walker on draft night, dealing him to Detroit in an effort to build a budget for Jalen Brunson and beyond. He was released by the Pistons shortly after. Trading Walker relieved the Knicks of over $9 million in cap space.

Should Walker rejoin the Hornets, the potential of a career renaissance would loom large, especially with the possibility of forming a dangerous backcourt with Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball in Queen City.