The New York Knicks' All-Christmas Team

The New York Knicks extended their record for most holiday appearances on Sunday. We look back on the finest exemplifiers of metropolitan Yuletide glee.

Having the New York Knicks serve as a de facto staple in the NBA's Christmas festivities is both a blessing and a curse to the team's expansive fanbase: it sounds like the perfect counter to the chaos and stress often brought about by gathering planning and shopping could be countered by the promise of having their team play.

While the NBA, unlike the NFL, has no teams guaranteed to play on its primary holiday, the Knicks have more often than not been called upon to work the holiday, as Sunday marked their 55th contest on Dec. 25.

Alas, more often than not, the Knicks have been a more disappointing Christmas arrival than a pair of socks: Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers dropped the Knicks to 23-32 on Christmas Day, dropping the latest edition of the most common Yuletide matchup. It's the Knicks' seventh loss in their past eight holiday showings, a full-on losing streak interrupted only by a win over the Atlanta Hawks last season.

But, metropolitan Christmas affairs haven't been totally dreary. To that end, All Knicks presents, our gift to you: the All-Christmas team, recognizing the finest Manhattan holiday legends since Kris Kringle ...

C: Patrick Ewing

Ewing's dominance was already well-known, having been labeled the ultimate prize of the inaugural NBA Draft Lottery in 1985. But one of his first nationally recognized signs of dominance came on Christmas in his rookie campaign, when he set an early career-high at 32 points and hauled in 16 rebounds in a double-overtime win over the future champion Boston Celtics. Ewing partook in six holiday contests with the Knicks, scoring a total of 148 points and posting four double-doubles in that span. In the year after he bested Boston, Ewing had the game-winning via a putback off a Trent Tucker miss when the Knicks topped Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

F: Carmelo Anthony

The Knicks went 1-3 in three Christmas trips headlined by Anthony, but he deserves some props for his performance in the lone win of that stretch: with the 2011 lockout pushing opening day to Christmas, Anthony got the Knicks started on the good through a 37-point, eight-rebound showing (capped off by the winning free throws with 16 seconds remaining) in a 106-104 win over Boston.

F: Bernard King

As a Brooklyn native born three weeks before Christmas, King was born to make an impact on Dec. 25. King left an undeniable mark on the holiday in 1984, when the Knicks took on their cross-river rivals (and King's future employers) from New Jersey. Though the Knicks fell 120-114 (Michael Ray Richardson played all 48 minutes and scored 36 points), King set a Christmas record with 60 points, hitting 19-of-30 from the field. Hard luck against the Nets was, unfortunately, a bit of a holiday tradition for King, who also saw a 32-point overtime effort in 1982 (14-of-20 shooting) though he got the best of New Jersey in the following year (29 points in a 112-110 win, also in an extra period).

G: Walt Frazier

Well-known for dressing in his Christmas best on a nearly-nightly basis thanks to his long-running duties as MSG Network's color commentator for Knicks games, Frazier came to play in front of the Christmas cameras, posting four double-doubles in a Knicks-record 10 appearances (an attendance record he shares with Bill Bradley and Carl Braun). Capable of hardwood sorcery as it was, Frazier must've borrowed some of Santa's magic in 1971, when he put in 36 points on 14-of-17 shooting in a 114-89 win over Golden State.

G: Richie Guerin

No one's scored more on Christmas in the history of the Knicks than Guerin, who tallied 193 over nine working holidays. His most notable effort came in 1961, when he helped the Knicks overcome one of the most dominant performances in both Association and holiday history: Wilt Chamberlain had 59 points and 36 rebounds for the Philadelphia Warriors, but Guerin's 40 (to go with 10 rebounds) was enough to pace the Knicks to a 136-135 double overtime victory.

Reserve: Raymond Felton

Another one-holiday wonder, Felton was a headliner on both sides of the ball for the Knicks when they faced the Chicago Bulls in 2010. In addition to a 20-point, 12-assist double-double (part holder of a Knicks record), Felton had five steals in a 103-95 triumph.

Reserve: Mark Jackson

Jackson is well-used to holding a prescience on Christmas, primarily from the announcers' table thanks to his duties with ABC/ESPN (he was on hand in San Francisco to call the showdown between Memphis and Golden State on Sunday). He played only two Christmas games with the Knicks, but the latter was quite impressive: at age 36, Jackson fell one rebound short of a triple-double in a 102-94 win over Toronto, scoring 13 and dishing 11 assists. Jackson also partly holds the record for most metropolitan assists in a single Christmas game with 12 in 1987's loss to Detroit.

Reserve: Enes Kanter Freedom

Freedom also played only two Christmas games with the Knicks, but had one of the more memorable individual outings in the metropolitan history of the holiday: in a 105-98 loss to Philadelphia in 2017 (ending a 29-year moratorium on the most common Christmas matchup), Freedom pulled in 22 rebounds, besting Ewing's 17 in the aforementioned 1986 win over the Bulls to set a Knicks Christmas record. He also served as the Knicks leading scorer that afternoon with 31.

Reserve: Julius Randle

Though the Knicks fell to the 76ers on Sunday, Randle's becoming more of a must-see Christmas television than Rudolph. After a 25-point, 12-rebound debut in a vengeful win over Atlanta last season, Randle broke through the monopoly that King and Anthony share in the top four spots that King and Anthony share on the list of single-season Christmas scoring performances. Randle had 35 in defeat, serving as a rare silver lining in a brutal second half effort.

Reserve: Michael Ray Richardson

Before he came the Knicks' own version of The Grinch ... stealing Christmas joy as a member of the Nets ... Richardson was a brief mainstay in New York's holiday affairs. Like those of Anthony's, Richardson's squads struggled to get wins but he had plenty of highlights on his own end. In perhaps an interesting bit of hardwood irony, Richardson came up big when the Knicks topped New Jersey in 1979, putting up 14 points, 10 assists, and six steals in a 131-102 win.

Reserve: Rory Sparrow

The Giants and Jets aren't known for playing on Christmas, but Sparrow has them well-covered: along with Jackson, he's also partly responsible for two of the six occasions where a New Yorker had at least 10 assists on Christmas and he's one of four record sharers (along with Felton, Jackson, and Kemba Walker). Though Sparrow's performances were often overshadowed ... he had a double-double during King's 60-point showing and 22 points when Ewing conquered the Celtics ... he was a reliable contributor as the Knicks went 3-1 in his four Yuletide showings.

