Knicks' Ariel Hukporti Earns Big Opportunity Against Nets
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti wasn't expected to get many minutes coming into the season. With Karl Anthony-Towns and Mitchell Robinson having been the projected starting and backup bigs, Hukporti was expected to be the fourth-string center behind that pair and Jericho Sims.
However, a Robinson injury moved him up in the rotation, and last night Towns was out with an ankle injury. In a 124-122 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Hukporti showed up and took advantage of the opportunity.
The No. 58 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft played a career-high 30 minutes and gave great production. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and an impressive four blocks. Tom Thibodeau also had Hukporti finish the game, showing trust in the rookie.
Hukporti is now averaging 1.3 blocks in 10.3 minutes per game, having appeared in six of New York's 12 contests thus far. He's starting to establish himself as a solid rim protector and make a case to move up over Sims in the rotation.
The German-Togolse center had a solid night, but the Knicks still need solidified help at the backup center spot. With Robinson out until at least January, the Eastern Conference contender is going to want an experienced big rather than a rookie.
Still, it's a great sign for development to see Hukporti produce on both sides of the floor. Hopefully, Thibodeau gives him more opportunities while the Knicks still search for a viable option at the five.
