Knicks at Pacers: Halftime Thoughts From Game 6
It's getting late early for the New York Knicks.
A 17-6 run over the final six-plus minutes of the second quarter proplled the Indiana Pacers to a double-figure lead by halftime of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, going up 61-51 over the Knicks, who are seeking to clinch their first conference final ticket since 2000.
Knicks (51)
Points: Donte DiVincenzo/Miles McBride (15)
Assists: Josh Hart/Isaiah Hartenstein (3)
Rebounds: Josh Hart (6)
Pacers (61)
Points: Pascal Siakam (15)
Assists: Tyrese Haliburton (6)
Rebounds: Pascal Siakam (6)
Know Your Role (Players)
With the game's headliner's struggling ... Jalen Brunson is 2-of-13 from the field while Tyrese Haliburton has tried only five shots, hitting X and Pascal Siakam was charged with two early fouls before scoring 15 ... role players have taken over. Miles McBride, for example, is the Knicks' leading scorer while old enemies T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin have united for XX off the bench. One of the Boston Celtics' greatest strengths is their depth, and it's going to come up big in the Eastern Conference Finals. Stars are great, but depth is king.
Go Outside
The Knicks found a bit of a rhythm from the outside in the first period, with McBride and Donte DiVincenzo uniting for five with an extra point on the line. However, they hit only two in the second and allowed Indiana relative free reign at the top of the key, moving the ball with ease at they built a late lead in the latter stages. Shooting from deep may be the Knicks' one way out of this late nightmare, so the Knicks need to get their act together quickly.
Who Says You Can't Go Home?
Has this game suddenly become a must-win for the Knicks? That's not to say it wasn't, but they did carve some room for error with their Manhattan showings. But there are lingering signs that the team has run out of gas and that fatigue may finally be catching up to them: Brunson missed 11 in a row, unexpected hero Alec Burks is 0-of-3, and Josh Hart appeared to be in some discomfort after a confrontation under the boards for a free throw rebound. Can the Knicks affod 48 minutes after tonight? The first half pushed them closer to answering that question.
