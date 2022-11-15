Knicks stardom “is what he was picked here to do, and can do it,” Jalen Brunson says of RJ Barrett.

The New York Knicks continue to bob over and under the .500 mark, and maybe not coincidentally, there have been some “bobber” moments for the roster’s budding star.

Or does coach Tom Thibodeau’s squad actually boast a budding All-Star?

“I think he can be an All-Star,” said team leader Jalen Brunson of RJ Barrett. “I think he can be a very impactful player. I think he can lead a franchise.”

These are gigantic words from the newcomer Brunson … especially for a player in Barrett, who is coming off a benching in a loss against Oklahoma City.

"It falls on me,'' Barrett said of his failures on Sunday.

But … there have been moments. Like, 48 hours before Sunday, when in a Friday win against Detroit, leading all scorers was Barrett, with 30 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

But … those “buts'' gotta go.

Barrett is 22. There is plenty of time for the 6-6 Duke product, the No. 3 player taken in the 2019 NBA Draft, to discover his ceiling. … and financially, the Knicks are banking on a successful exploration there as he is playing on a freshly-crafted four-year, $120 million extension.

The season-starting numbers are good - even if all the “bobbing” isn’t.

The goal, the need, is for RJ to reach that ceiling and then, as much as possible, to remain there.

Oh, and remaining in the starting lineup would be helpful as well.

Brunson praised Barrett for being “even-keeled,” whether he’s performed at a subpar level or “having the game of his life.”

And maybe being grounded is the best way of reaching the roof.

“That’s what he was picked here to do, and can do it,” Brunson said of Barrett becoming a legit star. “I have the utmost faith.”

