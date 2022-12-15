BREAKING: Jalen Brunson Available for Knicks in Wednesday's Chicago Visit

Jalen Brunson was originally listed as questionable for the first half of the New York Knicks' de facto doubleheader with the Chicago Bulls.

The New York Knicks (14-13) have announced that Jalen Brunson will be available for Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).

Brunson, the Knicks' primary offensive spark, left Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a lower-body injury after a defensive collision with Davion Mitchell during fourth quarter action. Head coach Tom Thibodeau originally diagnosed Brunson with a sprained ankle but had since revised the injury to a foot contusion.

That encounter with Mitchell wasn't the only medical scare Brunson endured on Sunday: a physical interconference get-together with the Kings also saw Brunson land awkwardly on his hip during the second period but he remained in the ball game.

The Knicks' starting point guard, inked to a four-year, $104 million deal after four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, which will be the first of two contests against the Bulls in Chicago (the other lands on Friday). As one of three Knicks to start every game so far this season (along with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle), Brunson is averaging 20.1 points and a team-best 6.3 assists.

The Chicago pair serves as a bit of a homecoming for Brunson, who burst onto the national basketball scene at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, a circa 40-mile drive from United Center. Brunson's father Rick, now a Knicks assistant coach, also appeared in 54 games for the Bulls and later served as an assistant on current New York boss Tom Thibodeau's Windy City staff.

[[UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. ET]]: Brunson appeared in the Knicks' starting lineup, making his 28th such appearance of the season.

