Knicks Stars' Podcast Lands Biggest Guest Yet
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has faced crunch time before but this one is something different entirely.
The "Roommates Show,' the podcast hosted by Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, has perhaps landed its most intriguing guest yet in the form of Thibodeau, offering a rare situation where players have control of a situation involving their head coach.
"Roommates Show," which also features entrepreneur Matt Hillman as a co-host, has had its share of metropolitan legends appear in the guest's chair, such as Patrick Ewing, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, and John Starks, as well as current Knick teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Julius Randle.
Having Thibodeau on, however, should no doubt create some off-the-wall humor considering his stoic nature is set to clash with humorous antics of his two Villanova-based stars. The duo previously enjoyed a night out with Thibodeau at Madison Square Garden, as they took in a New York Rangers playoff hockey game with assistant coach and Brunson's father Rick.
Thibodeau's reputation among Knicks fans skyrocketed after his fourth season at the helm, one that saw New York win 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite enduring numerous major injuries. Barring disaster, Thibodeau is set to return for his fifth year at his metropolitan post and beyond, as many expect him to land an expensive extension at some point this offseason.
Hart has already promised that he and Brunson will be "cooking (Thibodeau) the whole episode." Fans will have a chance to submit questions for Thibodeau at the X link here.
