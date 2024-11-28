Knicks Building Chemistry Behind Two Key Factors
The New York Knicks at 10-7 have had one of the most electric offenses in the NBA. Ranking second in offensive rating (122.4), the Knicks have found a rhythm, winning five of their last six games. The team's most recent win, a 145-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets, showed off the offensive prowess of the starting lineup. OG Anunoby dropped a career-high 40 points, while Jalen Brunson dished a career-high 17 assists. Not to mention, Karl-Anthony Towns impressed with 30 points and 15 rebounds.
The Knicks are able to hit opponents from any area of the court and have been on a scoring heater. New York has scored under 110 points in just four of the team's 17 games thus far, averaging 126.8 points in the last six games.
There were serious questions after the Knicks were blown out in the NBA's season opener against the Boston Celtics. Both sides of the ball looked putrid, but since then the offense has since found significant improvement. The defense remains lackluster compared to expectations.
Along with the improved offense has been a boost of camaraderie. The Knicks' bench, although not as impressive as other NBA depth charts, has been extremely active on the sidelines, creating chemistry. That group has boosted the energy which translates to the court.
Players joking around, creating celebrations, and encouraging the team create a comfortable environment in any arena. The Madison Square Garden crowd is already known to be one of the most rowdy and passionate in the league, but New York's bench getting active improves chemistry.
The Knicks are 2-1 on this five-game road trip, and will continue to travel with a game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Following that, New York will play the Hornets in Charlotte on Black Friday, before closing out the weekend against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
After a season-high in points scored on Monday, the Knicks will look to continue this offensive surge for the rest of the season. If they can consistently play like the top three offensive they've shown, the team is sure to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!