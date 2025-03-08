Knicks Call Up Rookie Guard From G League
The New York Knicks are bringing one of their rookies up from Westchester to the main roster.
According to a team release, the Knicks have recalled second-rounder Tyler Kolek from Westchester, placing him on the active roster.
Kolek has factored into the Knicks' main rotation in limited fashion in his first-year pro, appearing in 29 total games to average 1.8 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in just over five minutes a game. The Marquette product was New York's 38th overall selection during the 2024 NBA Draft.
During his short time with Westchester through four games, Kolek was a strong contributor. In 30 minutes a game, Kolek averaged 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.3 steals on 40.4% shooting from the field and 36.0% from deep.
The recall from Westchester could potentially allow an expanded opportunity for Kolek to emerge, placing him as an active piece for New York's now depleted backcourt. Jalen Brunson is set to miss the next two weeks with his newly developed ankle injury, freeing up significant minutes within the New York rotation.
Brunson's absence may allow the first chance for Kolek to truly sink his teeth into the Knicks' main rotation. His career-high in minutes for the season so far is 17 during a November matchup against the Washington Wizards, and time will tell if he can exceed that while New York lacks a bit of their star power.
