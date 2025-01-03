All Knicks

Knicks Veteran Loves Playing Defense

The New York Knicks want to be defensive-minded, and they have a player geared to help them achieve that goal.

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) drives to the basket while being defended by New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
New York Knicks point guard Cam Payne is new to the team this season, but he feels like a long-time player for a Tom Thibodeau team.

Payne gets to showcase his drive, determination and passion for the defensive end of the floor when he plays for the Knicks, and he appreciates where he is at.

“I’m definitely a ‘defense wins games, defense wins championships’ kind of guy," Payne said after Wednesday's win against the Utah Jazz h/t Posting and Toasting.

“I felt like we did that tonight. That’s what we had to do. With [two] guys down, we’ve got to find a way to win games and tonight I feel like it was on the defensive end.”

Payne started for the injured Jalen Brunson, and he didn't exactly fill in and replace him, but he was himself, and the Knicks were able to easily adapt.

“Great job. He’s a vet. He always stays ready, every game he wants more responsibility, more minutes. That’s what we want from him. Games like this, we’re not worried when JB goes down, we’re good, CP is gonna give us great energy, take good shots, get guys the ball and that’s what we need," Josh Hart said.

There's a number of reasons why Payne is valuable to the Knicks, and even though he may not play as much as most of his teammates, he still finds ways to be effective. He has the Knicks DNA even after just a short time of playing, and that makes him part of the reason why the team has been successful this year.

Payne returns to his first NBA home tonight as the team takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from inside the Paycom Center.

