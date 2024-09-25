Knicks Center Posts Cryptic Message: The Truth?
The New York Knicks are experiencing their fallout after the announcement that Mitchell Robinson would miss the beginning of the season as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery.
Panic and hysteria are running rampant for many attached to the Knicks, from critics to fans and even the players themselves.
Robinson added some fuel to the fire with another cryptic message on his Instagram story.
It's unclear as to exactly what Robinson is referring to. This isn't the first time Robinson has made a message on social media, and it likely won't be the last.
Just hours after it was announced that he would be sidelined until December or January, Robinson posted this on his Instagram story:
It's clear that somebody has rubbed Robinson the wrong way, but the reason behind it isn't so crystal. It seems as if Robinson is unable to share his full side of the story as to why he is starting the season on the sidelines. Perhaps he was told he would play and a decision was made to change that.
Either way, the Knicks would rather have Robinson on the court than typing on his phone, but they are playing the long game with him.
Robinson has had two surgeries since the start of last season on his foot and the Knicks want to ensure that he will be healthy for the long haul, especially considering the fact that the team doesn't have Hartenstein to step in as the backup.
The Knicks will likely rely on some combination of fourth-year pro Jericho Sims, All-Star forward Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby to eat up the minutes at center. That will create some small and unproven lineups, but that's the Knicks best bet at the moment, unless a trade comes in the next few weeks.
