All Knicks

Knicks Center Posts Cryptic Message: The Truth?

A New York Knicks center is stirring the pot on social media.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are experiencing their fallout after the announcement that Mitchell Robinson would miss the beginning of the season as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery.

Panic and hysteria are running rampant for many attached to the Knicks, from critics to fans and even the players themselves.

Robinson added some fuel to the fire with another cryptic message on his Instagram story.

It's unclear as to exactly what Robinson is referring to. This isn't the first time Robinson has made a message on social media, and it likely won't be the last.

Just hours after it was announced that he would be sidelined until December or January, Robinson posted this on his Instagram story:

It's clear that somebody has rubbed Robinson the wrong way, but the reason behind it isn't so crystal. It seems as if Robinson is unable to share his full side of the story as to why he is starting the season on the sidelines. Perhaps he was told he would play and a decision was made to change that.

Either way, the Knicks would rather have Robinson on the court than typing on his phone, but they are playing the long game with him.

Robinson has had two surgeries since the start of last season on his foot and the Knicks want to ensure that he will be healthy for the long haul, especially considering the fact that the team doesn't have Hartenstein to step in as the backup.

The Knicks will likely rely on some combination of fourth-year pro Jericho Sims, All-Star forward Julius Randle, Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby to eat up the minutes at center. That will create some small and unproven lineups, but that's the Knicks best bet at the moment, unless a trade comes in the next few weeks.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News