All Knicks

Knicks Center Could Get Heavy Raise

The New York Knicks may not offer Isaiah Hartenstein the richest free agent contract this summer.

Jeremy Brener

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts after dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts after dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks want Isaiah Hartenstein to return to the team this summer on a new free agent contract. However, they may not be able to outbid fellow suitors.

Hartenstein, 26, is a free agent after completing his two-year, $16 million deal that he signed with the Knicks in 2022. After playing well on the contract and blossoming into a starter this past season, Hartenstein is expected to sign the biggest deal of his career so far in a matter of weeks.

Bleacher Report predicts that the Oklahoma City Thunder will offer Hartenstein a contract that will surpass what the Knicks can offer.

"Hartenstein, 26, was a significant part of the Knicks' postseason run as injuries decimated the team (Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, etc.). New York is limited to a starting offer of $16.2 million via his early Bird rights, an amount the Thunder can comfortably exceed," Bleacher Report writes. "Perhaps a three-year, $60 million deal would do the trick. That could leave OKC without $14 million in cap space to round out the roster (via free agency or trade), plus the $8 million RMLE."

Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and a career-high 8.3 rebounds per game with the Knicks this past season while making 49 starts. It's arguably the best statistical season Hartenstein has had in his six-year career and there's reason to believe he has more room to grow.

Hartenstein would be given a starting spot for the Knicks next season if he were to return, and that might be the reason he would choose to stay in New York instead of signing with Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, starting at center for the foreseeable future. However, they have enough cap space to bolster their center rotation and add Hartenstein, even if his presence isn't exactly needed. The Thunder won 57 games last season, which marked the second-best record in the league behind the Boston Celtics. Perhaps signing Hartenstein and improving their depth is what the Thunder need to get over the top.

However, even if the Thunder are making a strong push, the Knicks won't go down without a fight.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News