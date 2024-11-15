Knicks Coach Addresses Donte DiVincenzo Confrontation
New York Knicks star Josh Hart wasted no time making "take your father to work day" on the "Roommates Show" podcast awkward.
The web series hosted by Hart, Jalen Brunson, and mutual friend/entrepreneur Matt Hillman invited the captain's father and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson onto the program for their latest showcase. Hart immediately jumped to the sticky topic of the elder Brunson's preseason confrontation with Donte DiVincenzo, another close friend and fellow former Villanova Wildcat.
"So, you don't want to put the paws on Donte?" Hart bluntly asked, drawing a big laugh from Rick.
The incident in question occurred last month when the Knicks did preseason battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the first meeting between the two teams since a high-profile deal sent DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Midwest in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. DiVincenzo, in a somewhat tongue-in-cheek manner, jawed with the Knicks' bench all night, leading to a postgame confrontation with Rick, who appreciated Hart's "icebreaker."
"First of all, as you know, he's family, man, so I thought it was blown out of proportion," Rick Brunson said. "But we could've handled it, or I could've handled it, a better way. I know you, I know him I know Mikal [Bridges], obviously Jalen, I know where you guys come from. I just wanted to make sure we all act accordingly. I thought, myself included, [we] didn't act right."
"But it's over with. We talked, the next day. It's all good."
This isn't the first time that the incident has been referenced on the "Roommates Show," as Jalen, who was forced to play peacemaker between his father and friend, expressed a desire to see it "handled way better."
In a bit of classic Brunson maneuvering, Rick turned the tables on Hart, vaguely referencing an incident in a Sacramento "ballroom" during the latter's first games with the team in 2023. Rick reiterated that things were "all good" between himself and DiVincenzo, who is still invited to the Brunson family's Thanksgiving dinner.
Through 12 games with the Timberwolves, DiVincenzo is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 assists though he is shooting just 30.6 percent from three-point range. He and the Brunson will be able to exchange Christmas greetings on Dec. 19, when the two sides meet for the first of two regular season get-togethers at Target Center.
In the meantime, the Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night in Mahattan (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
