Knicks Could Add Versatility With Former Nuggets Forward

The New York Knicks may look to sign a versatile veteran.

Mar 21, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Justin Holiday (9) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have stocked up on having one of the deepest wing groups in the NBA with Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

However, if one of them gets hurt, there isn't exactly a plausible replacement. That's why it could make sense for the Knicks to either sign or at least invite veteran wing Justin Holiday to training camp.

"Though only 6'6"and not standout strong, Holiday has proved over the last half-decade or so that he can handle guarding up. Last year, he was one of just three players to match up against 1s, 2s, 3s, and 4s on 18 percent or more of his defensive possessions across at least 800 minutes, according to BBall Index," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale writes of Holiday. "Versatility should not be conflated with impact. You (generally) don't want him tussling with the best-of-the-best at any position, but that's hardly an indictment of his services."

Holiday, 35, has had a successful journeyman's career after going undrafted in 2011 out of Washington. He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and most recently, the Denver Nuggets.

Holiday's experience playing with 10 different squads should prepare him to be part of a playoff team with contending expectations. Holiday played in 12 games with the Nuggets during their playoff run last year, but they fell short to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a brutal seven-game series loss.

If Holiday is looking for revenge, the Knicks could be a good spot to land. They are hungrier than ever to make it to the playoffs, and having Holiday for defensive depth and versatility would get the team more prepared for what they are about to embark on this season.

