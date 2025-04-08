Knicks Could Find Balance in Playoff Run
The New York Knicks are elated to have the return of Jalen Brunson to the lineup.
Brunson missed the previous month of action before returning to the court against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. In 34 minutes on the floor, Brunson scored 15 points while dishing out six assists.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann wrote about Brunson's return and shows how much he was involved before versus now.
"In his last game before his injury (Mar. 6 at the Lakers), Brunson had possession of the ball for 15.2 minutes per 100 possessions, his highest rate of the season, according to Second Spectrum tracking," Schuhmann writes.
"On Sunday, he had it for just 10.8 minutes per 100 possessions, his 10th lowest rate of the season. So the Knicks may try to keep their offense less reliant on their point guard than it was before he went down. Their defense has generally had greater cause for concern, but other guys must make plays on offense in the playoffs."
This could have been by design as the Knicks may not have wanted Brunson to have so much time with the ball in his hands upon return, so it will be interesting to see if this pattern continues for New York.
The Knicks may weave Brunson back into the fold a little more once he gets his legs back from underneath him, but it may be in New York's best interest to have the ball spread out more.
This is the best Knicks team Brunson has been part of in three years, so it only makes sense that the ball wouldn't be in his hands all of the time.
The Knicks are back in action against the Boston Celtics tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.
