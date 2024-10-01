Knicks Made Different Big-Time Offer for Karl-Anthony Towns
When the New York Knicks pulled off the blockbuster trade to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, it shocked the entire league. There had been no serious reports about the two teams even talking about that trade before it happened.
The two teams had been connected in the past, but the trade actually happening shook the landscape of the NBA.
Now, it has been reported that the Knicks had recently made a different offer to the Timberwolves for Towns.
According to a report from NBA insider Shama Charania, shared by Legion Hoops on X, New York had made an offer for Towns during the 2024 NBA Draft. It was not the same offer that eventually got the deal done.
That offer was reported to have included both Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Of course, the final deal ended up shipping out Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick to get Towns.
Clearly, New York was all-in on getting Towns. The front office had obviously zeroed in on him being the guy that they wanted to acquire. Finally, they were able to get their man.
It is going to be interesting to see how the new-look Knicks' roster plays together. On paper, they have the most talented starting lineup in basketball. They should be a very exciting team to watch this season.
Towns is the piece that New York feels will take them over the top in their quest for an NBA Finals run.
Hopefully, the Knicks are blessed with better luck this season. Injuries completely derailed their championship hopes last season. If they can stay healthy and if the stars can gel together, there is no reason why New York can't end up being the best team in the East.
Only time will tell, but the excitement surrounding the Knicks is well-founded and they have built arguably the most talented team in the entire NBA.
