Knicks Sleeper Cracks NBA Top 100 List
New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo had a phenomenal first season in the Big Apple.
He averaged 15.5 points while shooting 40.1 percent from distance in 81 games for the team. His efforts last season are why HoopsHype writers Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon ranked DiVincenzo at No. 86 in their top 100 player ranking.
"Playing off of the genius of Jalen Brunson at point guard, DiVincenzo was fantastic at his role as a spot-up shooter for the Knicks, ranking in the NBA’s 91st percentile as a spot-up shooter as he produced 1.23 points per possession (PPP) on the play type," HoopsHype writes. "DiVincenzo also plays with good effort defensively and isn’t afraid to put his body on the line to make winning plays, hence his ascension into being one of the more solid starting shooting guards in the league."
While DiVincenzo played well in his first year with the Knicks, he is expected to have a different role in his second season. With the Knicks acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, DiVincenzo is expected to go back to the bench, which is a role he had for a brief time at the beginning of the season.
DiVincenzo eventually entered the starting lineup for Quentin Grimes, and he appeared to be an upgrade. However, chances are that won't happen with Bridges this season. This means DiVincenzo will have fewer minutes and playing time next to Brunson in the starting lineup where he thrives the most.
DiVincenzo can find his own shot, but he's better off with a player like Brunson who can draw double teams and create an open look for him. He'll still play a lot with Brunson next to him in the backcourt, but his value may take a hit because he won't be playing as often and he could see a dip in his efficiency.
DiVincenzo can still be one of the better players in the league, but he'll need to do some adapting and adjusting.
