Knicks Guard Must Stay Consistent in Key Area
Donte DiVincenzo had his best season yet in the NBA in his first year with the New York Knicks.
It also coincided with his best 3-point shooting season to date, shooting just north of 40 percent. The Knicks will need DiVincenzo to continue close to that rate if the team is going to be among the league's top contenders.
"DiVincenzo is coming off a season where he set a Knicks franchise record for most 3s made in a single season (283) and most 3s in a single game (11)," CBS Sports contributor Jasmyn Wimbish writes. "He shot a career-high 40.1% from beyond the arc and followed that up by shooting an even more absurd 42.5% from deep in the playoffs. DiVincenzo's shooting is key to opening up New York's offense, and while he may switch to a bench role with new additions and players coming back from injury, he could be in the hunt for Sixth Man of the Year."
Even though DiVincenzo is expected to come off the bench rather than start this season, coach Tom Thibodeau will give him minutes if he has the hot hand. If he's making his shots, he is one of the five best players on the Knicks at minimum.
DiVincenzo will have the adjust to coming off the bench rather than starting, but if he can be someone who gets things going with the second unit, he could end up as one of the team's most important pieces.
If he enters the game late in the first quarter or early in the second and is able to stretch Knicks leads, he could help dig a hole too deep for the other team to get out of.
It will likely take time to adjust, but DiVincenzo is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and that should translate regardless of the role he has.
