Knicks Face Dilemma in Quest for Star

The New York Knicks have to decide if they want to sacrifice this year's momentum for the chance at improvement.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are going to be looking out for a star to pair with Jalen Brunson this summer, but it isn't as easy as advertised.

The Knicks went 50-32 this past season, clinching the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a roster that was never at full strength. The trio of Brunson, OG Anunoby and Julius Randle played just 14 games together this past season, finishing with a record of 12-2. This means that the Knicks could be risking a lot to try and improve the roster when this version of the team may end up being the best one they'll ever have.

"Basically, if the Knicks want to go star-hunting without having to work around zero-aggregation and dollar-for-dollar-matching rules, this is the summer to do it. Will they, though? That depends not only on the trade market, but New York's stomach for significantly shaking up a rotation it never got to see at full strength," Bleacher Report writes.

There's more to a team than the eye test, and in order to make a significant trade, it would likely mean the Knicks would have to trade Randle or not sign Anunoby in free agency. So the Knicks could improve their team on-paper by trading for someone like Donovan Mitchell or signing Paul George, but there's a chance that a New York team with either one of them may not gell as well as this team did.

The chemistry the Knicks had this season was among the best in the NBA, so it would have to take a lot to break it up. The question is, would it even be worth it?

