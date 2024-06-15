Knicks Fill Needs in Latest Mock Draft
The New York Knicks hold back-to-back picks late in the 2024 NBA Draft, which takes place in less than two weeks on June 25-26.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently mocked the first round of the draft and locked in on Baylor big man Yves Missi for the No. 24 pick.
"The Knicks ran out of bodies in a grueling playoff run, likely requiring the team to look at adding roster depth this summer, preferably inexpensively as the luxury tax aprons could become a real concern," Givony writes. "Missi has had no shortage of explosive moments as a freshman at Baylor, highlighting his elite physical tools as well as the potential he can grow into having only started playing organized basketball at the age of 16."
Missi was a five-star recruit out of high school and was ranked 13th among all players in the Class of 2023. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in his lone season at Baylor.
The Knicks get some balance with their next pick, complementing Missi with a wing in Creighton's Baylor Scheierman with the No. 25 selection.
"Adding a wing who could bring much-needed floor spacing would likely be beneficial for the Knicks, especially one with the type of basketball instincts and competitiveness Scheierman displays," Givony wrote. "The No. 25-ranked prospect in ESPN's Top 100 should be more ready to contribute than most rookies -- he turns 24 in September -- which might help his cause in getting on the floor under coach Tom Thibodeau despite his defensive shortcomings."
Scheierman averaged 18 points and nine rebounds per game last season at Creighton, leading them to a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament. His five years in college is a blessing and a curse. He has the reps that make him NBA-ready, but a 24-year-old rookie may not be worth investing in versus someone younger with more time to develop.
However, adding a more NBA-ready prospect in Scheierman could make training camp competitive, and that should only help the Knicks. He would have a difficult time cracking the rotation, especially given coach Thibodeau's feelings on rookies, but it would allow the Knicks to be flexible in free agency.
If the Knicks were to keep both picks, having a short-term prospect and a long-term one would be an optimal plan.
