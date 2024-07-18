Knicks Final Summer League Game Matchup Revealed
The New York Knicks have been eliminated from the Las Vegas Summer League championship after winning just one of their first three games so far in Sin City.
The Knicks' fourth game comes on Friday when the team takes on No. 5 overall pick Ron Holland II and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, but now New York knows when their finale will take place and who they will have on the other sideline.
According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, the Knicks will have a chance to face off against No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN in a nationally-televised contest.
The Hawks have lost all three of their Summer League games so far, but they have a fourth contest on Friday against the Chicago Bulls at 6 p.m. ET.
It remains to be seen whether Risacher will play against the Knicks or not. The French phenom sat out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a right quad contusion, and while the Hawks have yet to rule him out for the rest of Summer League, the team may look to proceed with caution when it comes to their No. 1 overall pick.
Other players like last year's first-round pick Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), this year's second-round pick Nikola Djurisic (left foot fracture) and former Cleveland Cavaliers first-round pick and former Knicks G Leaguer Dylan Windler (right elbow) also sat out of the team's game against the Lakers.
While the hype has certainly died down a bit in Vegas, some Summer Knicks will utilize this as their final chance to make their mark and impress the scouts that are watching the game closely, including players like Rokas Jokubaitis and Dmytro Skapintsev, who have shined earlier in the showcase and are hoping to leave a good final impression.
