Knicks Finally Seeing Bond Come Together
The New York Knicks are beginning to find a rhythm after winning three games in a row.
While the wins haven't come against the stiffest competition, the games have allowed the Knicks to get to learn how to play with each other better.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes he is seeing growth when it comes to chemistry.
“I think guys are starting to get a good rhythm," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "The chemistry is good.”
The sentiment is also echoed by Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, who has led the team on the floor game in and game out.
“We’re starting to get comfortable with each other and it shows," Brunson said.
While the Knicks are competing against the other contenders in the Eastern Conference and the rest of the league, they are also more focused on themselves and how to build the best team possible among the core group. That race is one they are running against themselves.
“I don’t think we worry about another team but the New York Knicks," Karl-Anthony Towns said. "As long as the New York Knicks are playing basketball and we’re getting better, that’s all we can worry about."
The Knicks' success has been linked directly to their chemistry, and as the team improves in that department, the wins will continue to pile up.
While winning is a great way to improve team chemistry and morale, so are road trips. Luckily for the Knicks, they will be out of town for a week on the west coast where they will be able to get to learn more about each other and have a chance to continue growing their team chemistry.
The team's four-game road trip begins tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!