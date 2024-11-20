All Knicks

Knicks Finally Seeing Bond Come Together

The New York Knicks are growing in a key area.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after a dunk by center Jericho Sims (20) against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after a dunk by center Jericho Sims (20) against the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are beginning to find a rhythm after winning three games in a row.

While the wins haven't come against the stiffest competition, the games have allowed the Knicks to get to learn how to play with each other better.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes he is seeing growth when it comes to chemistry.

“I think guys are starting to get a good rhythm," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "The chemistry is good.”

The sentiment is also echoed by Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, who has led the team on the floor game in and game out.

“We’re starting to get comfortable with each other and it shows," Brunson said.

While the Knicks are competing against the other contenders in the Eastern Conference and the rest of the league, they are also more focused on themselves and how to build the best team possible among the core group. That race is one they are running against themselves.

“I don’t think we worry about another team but the New York Knicks," Karl-Anthony Towns said. "As long as the New York Knicks are playing basketball and we’re getting better, that’s all we can worry about."

The Knicks' success has been linked directly to their chemistry, and as the team improves in that department, the wins will continue to pile up.

While winning is a great way to improve team chemistry and morale, so are road trips. Luckily for the Knicks, they will be out of town for a week on the west coast where they will be able to get to learn more about each other and have a chance to continue growing their team chemistry.

The team's four-game road trip begins tonight as they take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News